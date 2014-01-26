Preview: Lakers at Knicks

Two iconic franchises having less-than-impressive seasons square off on one of the game’s great stages when the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks haven’t had much to get excited about, but Carmelo Anthony provided an exception by pouring in a franchise-record 62 points in Friday’s 125-96 win over Charlotte. The Lakers have lost three straight and 15 of their last 18 after a 114-105 loss at lowly Orlando on Friday.

Anthony’s big night powered the Knicks to their first win in four tries on their current eight-game home stand and snapped a five-game skid. “Just to see everybody smiling once again, that’s what I was more excited to see,” Anthony told reporters. “Guys on the bench smiling, high-fiving, having fun once again. That’s the only thing I care about.” In addition to the franchise mark, Anthony eclipsed the Madison Square Garden record of 61 points, and the previous owner — Lakers star Kobe Bryant — won’t be able to do anything to get it back this time around, as he’s sidelined with a fractured left knee.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-28): If Los Angeles ever had a chance in the loaded Western Conference, it was torpedoed by injuries. Center Pau Gasol has played well in the new year, averaging 20.6 points, 12 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 12 games — but the Lakers are 3-9 during that stretch. The Lakers also seem to have found their point guard, albeit out of desperation, as Kendall Marshall is averaging 12.1 points and 11.9 assists in 12 games as a starter.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (16-27): New York will need more big games from Anthony to have any chance at slipping back into the playoff mix, as forwards Andrea Bargnani (torn elbow ligament), Amar‘e Stoudemire (ankle) and Kenyon Martin (ankle) are all sidelined. The Knicks did activate Metta World Peace before Friday’s game, but he didn’t see action against the Bobcats. Despite all the injury woes and an ugly record, the Knicks are still in contention to make the postseason in the weak Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Charlotte.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have allowed 100 or more points in 11 consecutive games, matching their longest such stretch since a 13-game streak spanning the end of the 1991-92 season and the start of the 1992-93 campaign.

2. The Knicks are just 8-15 at home, including a 1-7 mark against Western Conference teams.

3. Gasol has recorded 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in eight of his last 12 games, including three straight.

PREDICTION: Knicks 103, Lakers 98