Knicks 110, Lakers 103: Carmelo Anthony scored 35 points and dished out five assists and Raymond Felton added 20 points as host New York improved to 2-3 on its eight-game home stand.

Coming off a franchise-record 62-point outing Friday against Charlotte, Anthony was 14-of-31 from the field but hit just 2-of-7 from 3-point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points, fellow reserve J.R. Smith chipped in 16 and Tyson Chandler collected 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

Jodie Meeks hit six 3-pointers en route to 24 points and Pau Gasol tallied 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, topping 20 points and 10 boards for the ninth time in his last 13 games. Manny Harris, signed to a second 10-day contract before the game, scored a season-high 18 points and Nick Young added 13.

Anthony’s 3-pointer coming out of halftime put the Knicks up by seven, which New York next matched in the fourth quarter and eventually exceeded. The Lakers twice pulled within one before Anthony took over in the final minutes, driving for a pair of layups with a mid-range jumper in between as the Knicks pushed it to 105-98 and cruised from there.

The Knicks were up by as many as six in the first quarter before the Lakers closed the period with nine straight points to take a 25-22 lead. Los Angeles stretched its margin out to six early in the second, but New York closed the gap and went into the break up 51-47 behind 20 first-half points from Anthony.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The iconic franchises met for the first time since 1960 with both teams 10 or more games below .500. … The Lakers have allowed 100 or more points in 12 consecutive games, their longest stretch since a 13-game streak spanning the end of the 1991-92 season and the start of the 1992-93 campaign. … Anthony is the second Knicks player to have three straight 30-point games against the Lakers, joining Walt Bellamy in 1966.