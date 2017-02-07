EditorsNote: fixes to "12-game" in second paragaph

Lakers shuffle lineup, bury Knicks at Garden

NEW YORK -- Luke Walton once again showed he is not reluctant to shake up the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup.

Displaying a future-is-now attitude, the first-year coach went with his youngsters in the Lakers' 121-107 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Walton's 17th different starting lineup of the season helped the Lakers snap a 12-game road losing streak that dated back to Dec. 16.

Center Tarik Black, 25, started for the first time this season. Forward Brandon Ingram, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, started for just the 15th time, and forward Julius Randle, who is in his second season, started for the first time in five games.

Ingram played 32 minutes and amassed 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Black scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Randle contributed 14 points. Lou Williams led the Lakers (18-36) with 22 points off the bench.

Nick Young scored 17 points, Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Larry Nance Jr. and Ivica Zubac had 10 points each. Nance pulled down 10 rebounds.

"It's getting later in the season, and we want to try some different lineups," Walton said. "We want to increase the role and responsibilities of some of these younger players as part of their development.

"It will be game-by-game type of thing, but right now we felt this would be a good opportunity to test that out. It always comes back to what I think is best for the team. Not only right at this moment, but the future of the team. We try to make our decisions based on that, not on the salaries."

The Knicks (22-31) lost for the ninth time in 13 games and fell to 13-13 at home.

Carmelo Anthony topped New York with 26 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Jennings also scored 16 points.

The Knicks never got close than 12 points in the fourth quarter. They were outrebounded 55-40.

A jumper from Young in transition matched the Lakers' biggest lead, 83-56, with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

"We played a little bit faster," Clarkson said of the new lineup. "Everyone was unselfish, and everyone was moving the ball."

The Knicks trailed by as many as 27 points in the first half before the Lakers took a 61-45 lead into the break. Zubac had a career high four blocks in the first half. He was the first center off the Los Angeles bench instead of usual starter Timofey Mozgov, who did not see action.

Los Angles went on a 25-7 run to pull away 57-30 with 4:05 to go in the second quarter.

"You have to play with some pride," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "You're in the wrong level if you're just playing basketball. These teams come in ready to play, and we don't match their energy and effort.

"That starting group has to come out with more fight. We can continue to push them, we're going to have to go hard in practice. They won't like it, but I don't care if they have a game the day after. It's not going to matter.

"Tarik Black came out and provided energy for them. We have to find some energy."

Williams converted a four-point play that extended Los Angeles' advantage to 40-25 with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Less than two minutes later, Williams nailed the Lakers' seventh 3-pointer of the half to make it 47-26.

The Lakers came out hot from beyond the arc, connecting on 5 of their 10 3-point attempts for a 29-19 first-quarter lead. However, Los Angeles finished just 8 of 28 from long range, while New York was 7 of 21.

NOTES: Los Angeles recorded a season-best 27 second-chance points and its second-highest total for points in the paint (64). ... The Knicks allowed at least 30 points in two quarters for the 26th time this season. ... Knicks G Derrick Rose returned after missing four games with a sprained ankle, and he scored five points in 32 minutes. ... New York was without C Joakim Noah (sore left hamstring). ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony passed Earl Monroe for the seventh place on the team's all-time scoring list Saturday against Cleveland. ... Los Angeles G Brandon Ingram leads all rookies in minutes played. ... The Knicks haven't won two straight games since Dec. 20-22 -- a string of 23 contests. ... Knicks C Willy Hernangomez leads all rookies in field-goal percentage and is third in rebounding. He had eight points, on 3-of-9 shooting, and team-best 13 rebounds Monday.