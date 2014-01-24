Preview: Lakers at Magic

The Orlando Magic are losers of 12 of their last 13 games but get the opportunity to take advantage of a tired, depleted team when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Magic could not overcome a big deficit in a 112-109 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and are struggling on the inside with center Nikola Vucevic sidelined. The Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling at Miami on Thursday.

Pau Gasol continues to provide steady minutes for Los Angeles but the team cannot seem to keep pace on the defensive end. Los Angeles allowed the Heat to shoot 57.7 percent from the field on Thursday and are surrendering an average of 114.5 points while dropping eight of the last 10. Gasol has scored at least 20 points in six straight and 10 of the last 12 and is averaging 12.2 rebounds this month, but he is often the lone frontcourt player on the floor in a small-ball lineup that has trouble getting stops.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-27): Los Angeles dropped to 2-3 on its seven-game road trip with the 109-102 loss to Miami on Thursday and will finish up at the New York Knicks after dealing with Orlando. Kobe Bryant is traveling with the team and is expected to have his left knee examined early next week when the team finally returns home. The Lakers could use the veteran superstar to provide something of a mid-range presence to a lineup that is relying heavily on 3-point shots from the likes of Nick Young, Jodie Meeks and Ryan Kelly.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-32): Vucevic is expected to miss his 10th straight game with a concussion, and Orlando is 1-14 in games the big man has missed this season. The Magic went to a smaller lineup with Jameer Nelson, Victor Oladipo and Arron Afflalo starting in the backcourt together against the Hawks and got a combined 47 points and 17 assists out of the trio but could not make up a 42-33 disadvantage on the glass. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in the last nine games without Vucevic, but he and Glen Davis together have not been able to replicate Vucevic’s consistent double-double output.

1. The teams split the two meetings last season, with the Lakers taking a 106-97 decision at Orlando on March 12 behind 39 points and 16 rebounds from since-departed Dwight Howard.

2. Los Angeles F Xavier Henry (bruised right knee) has been out since Dec. 29 and is anticipating a return this weekend, though likely not Friday.

3. Young is averaging 26.3 points in three games since returning from a one-game suspension.

PREDICTION: Lakers 106, Magic 103