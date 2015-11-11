Preview: Lakers at Magic

The Orlando Magic look to continue their progress with seven of next nine games at home, beginning with a visit from the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Magic rebounded from a 0-3 start in which they coughed up two fourth-quarter leads to win three of their last five with improved defense and a balanced offense for first-year coach Scott Skiles.

Orlando has won two of three without center Nikola Vucevic, who is out indefinitely with a bruised knee, but gave up 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to lose at Indiana 97-84 on Monday. The Lakers lost at Miami 101-88 on Tuesday without Kobe Bryant, the team’s leading scorer (16.5) who was scratched due to a sore back and is likely a game-time decision for the Orlando contest. Los Angeles dropped 1-2 on a five-game road trip after managing just 39 points in the second half against the Heat. The Lakers split a pair of games last season with the Magic as each squad won on their home court.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (1-6): Guard Nick Young matched his season high by scoring 17 on Tuesday and veteran Metta World Peace started in place of Bryant and recorded 14 points. Prized rookies Julius Randle and D’Angelo Russell meet the Magic for the first time, looking to rebound from two straight slow offensive nights when they combined for 23 points. Point guard Jordan Clarkson has scored in double figures in six of seven games for the Lakers and is second to Bryant on the team while averaging 15.9 points.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (3-5): Despite a tough few minutes Monday, Orlando has been much better on the defensive end this season while allowing 41.3 percent shooting after finishing 28th in the league in 2014-15 (46.3). Evan Fournier is off to a strong start after missing 24 games with injury last season, leading the team at 19 points per game and averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers. Guard Victor Oladipo is second on the team in scoring (16.1) but is struggling at 38.1 percent from the field and 26.2 from beyond the 3-point arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Tobias Harris had 34 points in an overtime victory over the Lakers at home last season.

2. Los Angeles SG Lou Williams is averaging 14.1 points in seven games off the bench overall, but is shooting 29 percent from the field in five November outings.

3. The Magic were only 13-28 at home last season and have dropped two of the first three at the Amway Center in 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Magic 104, Lakers 96