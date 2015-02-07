Magic win in Borrego’s debut as coach

ORLANDO, Fla. -- There is no telling whether it will last, but new Orlando Magic coach James Borrego introduced something new to the team’s beleaguered fans: defense.

And a victory.

Tobias Harris scored a career-high 34 points and the Magic limited the Los Angeles Lakers to just 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to claim a 103-97 victory over the Lakers on Friday.

The win halted a 10-game Magic losing streak and was the first time in 15 games that Orlando held a team under 100 points.

It also made for a successful debut for Borrego, who was elevated to head coach after the organization fired Jacque Vaughn Thursday.

”That was an emotional game for all of us,“ said Borrego, whose only previous head coaching experience was in a summer league game. ”It was really exhausting, physically and mentally.

“I am so happy for the players. They were a little too loose defensively in the first half, but we got into them in the second half. We started challenging shots and protecting the rim. I think we made some strides tonight.”

Center Nik Vucevic had 25 points and 13 rebounds and guard Victor Oladipo added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to win for the first time in three weeks.

“Everybody was pulling for (Borrego) and he deserves this more than anybody,” said Harris, a forward. “He really instilled that he wanted us to play hard defensively. Our task now is, can we turn it around or will we just lay down and roll over ourselves? This was a step in the right direction.”

Forward Ryan Kelly led the Lakers with 20 points. Guard Jordan Clarkson, forward Carlos Boozer and guard Jeremy Lin had 14 apiece for Los Angeles, which now has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

The Lakers had the ball the last 36 seconds of regulation, but Clarkson and guard Wayne Ellington both missed 3-point shots that could have put them ahead.

“We played a little bit not to lose,” Kelly said. “We were pretty stagnant offensively, probably over dribbling, the ball wasn’t moving and that makes it tough for us. We ended up taking some tough shots.”

The Lakers made those shots in the first three quarters and were up 82-71 with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter, at which point the combination of aggressive Magic defense and timid Lakers attack sent Los Angeles downhill.

The Lakers were 5 of 20 in the fourth quarter and were even worse in overtime, hitting only two of 10 shots.

“Hopefully guys are a little upset because that’s another one we let get away,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “We were on our heels and it just looked like we were scared. If we play like that we’re going to lose.”

The Magic were up 99-94 after an Oladipo steal and breakaway dunk with 1:29 left in overtime, but the Lakers got a 10-footer from center Robert Sacre, and Clarkson had an open layup that he missed with 24 seconds to go that would have made it a one-point game.

Oladipo and guard Luke Ridnour made two free throws apiece in the final 18 seconds to seal the Magic win.

Orlando trailed the entire game until guard Willie Green’s 3-pointer with just over eight minutes left in the game gave the Magic an 84-82 lead. Green followed with a driving layup to finish off a 15-0 run that put Orlando up 86-82 with 7:42 to play.

The Lakers finally recovered, eventually taking a 91-89 lead on two free throws from Kelly with 2:20 to play. Vucevic tied it 20 seconds later with a layup, but neither team scored in the final 1:59 of regulation.

The two teams traded runs in the first half, with the Lakers getting the better of the track meet thanks to success with pull-up 3-pointers from their backcourt. Los Angeles was six of 10 from behind the line in the first half, while Orlando was just 1 for 7.

Lakers point guards Clarkson and Lin were a combined 9 for 10 from the field, including 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line. The two combined for 22 points and helped the Lakers backcourt outscore Magic guards 31-6 in the first two periods.

The differential from behind the 3-point line -- 18-2 in favor of Los Angeles -- was reflected by the Lakers’ 52-28 halftime advantage.

Harris had 17 points and Vucevic 11 to keep the Magic from digger a deeper halftime hole. Oladipo missed the only shot he took in the first half and guard Elfrid Payton was just 1 for 4. The two combined for six turnovers.

Harris, Vucevic and Oladipo scored 28 of the Magic’s 31 points in the third quarter, but Orlando couldn’t make up much ground thanks to Kelly. The rookie from Duke drained all four of his 3-point attempts and had a natural three-point play for 15 points in the period.

NOTES: New Magic coach James Borrego had only two assistant coaches for his first game and that might not change for a while. Laron Profit and Jay Hernandez remain from Jacque Vaughn’s staff. Former assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Brett Gunning were fired with Vaughn. “It’s a challenge and we’re just going to have to deal with it,” Borrego said. “We’re going to make it about those 15 men in the locker room and put the responsibility on them. The help I do have is enough for us.” ... The Magic have the worst home record in the East (5-17). The Lakers have the second-worst road record (6-19) in the West. ... Borrego didn’t pick his first starting lineup until 90 minutes before the game. It was the 14th different starting lineup for Orlando this season. ... Lakers coach Byron Scott bristled at the idea that the loser of the game actually would be a winner because it improved lottery odds. “I don’t think either one of these teams goes in looking to see if they can lose the game,” Scott said. “That goes against everything I believe in when it comes to sports.”