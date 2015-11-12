Vucevic hits buzzer beater to lift Magic past Lakers

ORLANDO, Fla -- Magic center Nikola Vucevic felt less than 100 percent going into Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He felt like 120 percent when it was over.

Vucevic, who missed the previous three games with a bruised right knee, hit a 20-foot fadeaway at the buzzer to lift the Magic to a 101-99 victory over the slumping Lakers.

It was the first walk-off winning shot of his NBA career, and it came over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-2 center Roy Hibbert. Vucevic celebrated the shot like he had won a playoff Game 7.

“I was running around like an idiot, just pretty excited. I’ve never done that before,” he said. “The shot was probably more luck than skill, though, because I had to loft it up so high.”

Vucevic played as a reserve for the first time in his four seasons with the Magic. He finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Reserve guard Shabazz Napier scored a career-high 22 points to lead all scorers.

The Lakers (1-7) were without veteran Kobe Bryant for the second consecutive game because of a sore back. He said after the game that he hopes to play Friday in Dallas.

With the game Wednesday tied with 1.5 seconds remaining, the Magic inbounds pass went to Vucevic, who found his passing lane blocked. So he faded and fired over Hibbert.

“It’s a play we work on,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “We were looking for a back cut because I thought we had time to make a pass. But as a last resort, it’s for Vucevic to create a shot for himself. He got one off.”

Hibert led the Lakers with 15 points and six rebounds. Rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell had 14 points and six rebounds. Forward Julius Randle had 12 points, including six in the final five minutes. Rookie Larry Nance Jr. scored 13 points and reserve guard Lou Williams had 13. The Lakers outshot the Magic 49.4 percent to 40 percent, but the Vucevic made the big one.

The Magic (4-5) got 16 points from forward Evan Fournier and 11 from forward Tobias Harris. Reserve Channing Frye added 14 points.

The Magic lost starting guard Victor Oladipo midway in the first quarter with concussion-like symptoms after he collided with center Dewayne Dedmon. Both were chasing a loose ball and Dedmon caught him with an elbow on the head.

With the score tied at 99, Lakers committed a shot-clock violation with 1.5 seconds remaining when guard Lou Williams waited too long before shooting.

The Magic won the game with 23 offensive rebounds and 46.4 percent shooting from 3-point range (13 of 28).

The fourth quarter was tight throughout. The score was tied or the lead changed hands 12 times. Napier hit two 3-pointers in the final four minutes.

“We gave ourselves the opportunity to win, but we just didn’t take advantage of it,” Lakes coach Byron Scott said. “We had some defensive breakdowns. Give the big guy (Vucevic) credit on the last one.”

Bryant, who spent the game on the sideline offering tips to his teammates, said his back has been bothering him since training camp.

“It comes and goes,” he said after the game. “One game it’s okay, and then it tightens up. It still is tight now, but hopefully by Friday I will be ready. The back pain just needs to go away.”

The Magic scored the last seven points of the third quarter to take a 74-70 lead into the fourth. The lead changed hands 10 times in the third quarter. The Magic had 10 offensive rebounds in the quarter.

The Magic led 48-45 at intermission after hitting 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range. Both Fournier and Frye had 10 points before halftime.

Metta World Peace had nine points in the first two quarters for the Lakers. He opened the game by hitting his seventh consecutive 3-pointer.

Russell, who had only four points in the loss to Miami on Tuesday, scored the Lakers’ first five points. He had seven in the first quarter.

Nance hit all four of his shots from the field in the first half for eight points.

NOTES: This was the third consecutive year that Kobe Bryant failed to play in the Lakers’ only appearance in Orlando. Bryant missed his second consecutive game with a sore back. He has the worst shooting percentage (.320) among players with more than 60 shots taken. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic returned Wednesday after missing the previous three games with a bone bruise in his right knee. “I don’t think it’s 100 percent yet, but I want to get out there with my teammates,” Vucevic said before the game. ... Magic G C.J. Watson missed his first game with a sore left calf. ... Lakers F Metta World Peace, who got his second start in place of Bryant, came into the game shooting 77.8 percent from 3-point range (7 of 9), best in the NBA. ... Lakers coach Byron Scott said he was optimistic that Bryant would play Friday in Dallas. ... Lakers rookie G D‘Angelo Russell started his eighth consecutive game, but he had not finished any of the first seven. He failed to even play in the fourth quarter in three of the first seven. “I‘m not going to throw him to the wolves just because he’s the No. 2 pick (in the draft),” Scott said. “If he’s in there and playing in the last quarter, it’s because he’s totally prepared and ready.”