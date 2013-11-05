Preview: Lakers at Mavericks

Steve Nash is no longer one of the NBA’s top point guards but will try to build on his best game of the season when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Nash had 13 points, six assists and no turnovers in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks and his minutes will be watched closely as Los Angeles begins a stretch of three road games in four nights. Dallas has won two of its first three games.

Nash’s health was a major issue all of last season, and the 39-year-old admitted he was having confidence issues before Sunday’s solid performance. Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni’s offensive system works better with Nash in the lineup. “This is a good building block,” said D’Antoni, “as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks, we can keep moving forward.” The Mavericks see themselves as a legitimate playoff threat in the Western Conference. “I think we can compete,” forward Dirk Nowitzki said. “If we play hard and fight for each other defensively, we can play with anybody.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2-2): Early-season standout Xavier Henry will make his second straight start at small forward and is averaging 14.3 points. The 22-year-old had a strong showing as a training-camp invitee and has carried his production into the regular season. “A lot of guys have that potential,” D’Antoni said. “For whatever reason, it’s clicking for him right now and he’s maximizing it.” Henry’s ascension to starter pushed veteran Nick Young into a reserve role, and Young had 13 points in 21 minutes against the Hawks.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2-1): Veteran forward Shawn Marion is off to a solid start and posted a 21-point, 14-rebound outing in Saturday‘s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 35-year-old Marion is also playing splendid defensive while averaging 13.3 points and 10.7 rebounds. “Shawn is one of the best all-around players this league has,” Nowitzki said. “We all know that. As coach (Rick Carlisle) said, there are not a lot of players that can guard the point guard and a big 4 guy. He’s a very versatile guy and he’s a great slasher on offense.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles went 3-1 against Dallas last season and has won nine of the past 10 regular-season meetings.

2. Mavericks G Monta Ellis is averaging 23.3 points in three games with his new club – scoring 20 or more twice.

3. Eight Lakers made 3-pointers against Atlanta, marking the third time in franchise history that has occurred. Two of them have come this season.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 111, Lakers 109