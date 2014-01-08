Mavericks 110, Lakers 97: Dirk Nowitzki scored 27 points and Vince Carter added 19 off the bench as Dallas snapped a four-game home skid.

Monta Ellis got off to a cold start but finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Mavericks, who had lost two straight. DeJuan Blair tallied 15 points and nine rebounds and Jose Calderon added 12 points and eight assists for Dallas.

Jodie Meeks scored 24 and Kendall Marshall added 18 points and six assists for Los Angeles, which has lost eight of nine. Pau Gasol collected 15 points and 13 rebounds and Wesley Johnson scored 17 as the injury-riddled Lakers dropped to 6-11 on the road, where they’ll play nine of their next 10 games.

Carter’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter put the Mavericks up 33-31 and they didn’t trail again. Carter and Nowitzki combined for 27 points in the first half as Dallas took a 60-53 lead into the break.

The Lakers were within four early in the fourth, but Ellis heated up during a 10-1 spurt to put it away. Carter alone outscored the Los Angeles bench, which produced just 16 points as the Lakers used only eight players.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lakers leading scorer Nick Young was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting, snapping a string of 20 straight games in double digits. … Dallas F Shawn Marion took a spill late in the second quarter and did not return with a bruised right shoulder. … Calderon and Ellis each had five of the Mavericks’ season-high 17 steals.