Preview: Lakers at Nets

With the Los Angeles Lakers still a few weeks away from having superstar guard Kobe Bryant back in the lineup, they’ll need to find a way in the meantime to win away from the Staples Center. They’ll get their second chance in as many nights Wednesday as they tangle with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers kicked off a three-game Eastern Conference road swing with a 116-111 loss to Washington, while the Nets ended a six-game losing streak with a 102-100 win over Toronto.

While Bryant remains hopeful to return to the lineup by mid-December, the Nets are dealing with their own key absences. The statuses of guards Deron Williams (ankle) and Jason Terry (knee), forward Andrei Kirilenko (back) and center Brook Lopez (ankle) remain up in the air; all four missed the game in Toronto, but haven’t yet been ruled out against the Lakers. Andray Blatche picked up the slack Tuesday, scoring 24 points as the Nets averted a late collapse.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (7-8): Los Angeles may not have the flash and dash of its Showtime predecessors, but head coach Mike D‘Antoni hasn’t abandoned his trademark up-tempo style even in the absence of Bryant and future Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash. The Lakers average just under 87 shot attempts per game - the third-highest mark in the NBA - and are in the top five in in 3-pointers made and attempted. Pau Gasol and Jordan Hill form an impressive front court, combining to pull down more than 19 rebounds per game.

ABOUT THE NETS (4-10): Brooklyn would love to get healthy before heading out on a two-game mini-road trip through Houston and Memphis this weekend. The Nets did get one player back in the lineup against the Raptors, as point guard Shaun Livingston returned after taking an elbow to the head on Sunday. Williams - who has missed five of the last six games - is growing frustrated at being kept off the court, saying that his ankle remains swollen and that he won’t try to come back too soon and risk injuring it further.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have beaten the Nets 10 straight times.

2. Gasol averages 18 points in 22 career games against Brooklyn.

3. Los Angeles is 1-5 on the road, with its five losses coming by an average of 15.6 points.

PREDICTION: Lakers 103, Nets 99