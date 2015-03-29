Preview: Lakers at Nets

Some solid play amid a favorable stretch of games has Brooklyn knocking on the door for another playoff berth. The Nets have won two straight and six of eight following an impressive 106-98 win on Friday over Cleveland, which is the only team Brooklyn has played during the 6-2 stretch that entered the game with a winning record. That relatively easy span continues with the Lakers, a home game against fellow playoff hopeful Indiana and then a meeting with last-place New York.

The Nets, who then will play six straight games against teams that enter the weekend at .500 or better, rode 20 points and a season-high nine assists from Joe Johnson in the win over the Cavaliers, staying within a half-game of eighth-place Boston in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Lakers fell to 1-2 on their current five-game road trip with a 94-83 setback at Toronto on Friday, dropping to 2-11 on the road against Eastern Conference teams. They have won seven games in a row at Brooklyn and 13 of the last 15 matchups overall, but dropped a 114-105 decision in Los Angeles in the first meeting Feb. 20.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Time Warner Cable SportsNet (Los Angeles), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-52): There is a chance the beleaguered Los Angeles roster gets a slight boost Sunday, as center Jordan Hill and forward Carlos Boozer may return. Head coach Byron Scott had earlier said that both players would miss the entire road trip as the team analyzes its situation going forward, but there is an outside chance one or both could return Sunday, or perhaps Monday at Philadelphia for the finale of the trip. Guard Jeremy Lin, who has returned to the starting lineup in the rotation shuffle, is averaging 18.7 points on the excursion and 21.3 over his last four games.

ABOUT THE NETS (31-40): While Johnson played one of his better all-around games of the season Friday, big man Brook Lopez continued an impressive stretch run with his fifth straight game of at least 20 points. He is averaging 18.7 points and 8.9 rebounds since the All-Star break and is shooting 62.1 percent over his five-game surge, during which Brooklyn has gone 4-1. Forward Thaddeus Young, who missed Friday’s win with a knee injury, is listed as doubtful for Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets SG Alan Anderson, who averages 7.2 points, has reached double figures in four of his last five contests.

2. Lakers SF Wesley Johnson has missed all nine of his 3-point tries over a four-game span.

3. Johnson and Lopez combined for 45 points and 20 rebounds in the win at Los Angeles last month.

PREDICTION: Nets 100, Lakers 90