Lopez helps Nets remain in playoff contention

NEW YORK -- As the Brooklyn Nets struggled earlier this season, center Brook Lopez dealt with blunt criticism from coach Lionel Hollins about his play and persistent trade rumors.

Now the trade rumors are gone and Lopez’s play is not leading to criticism as the Nets attempt to make the playoffs for a third straight season.

On a day when he said his focus was “slightly off”, Lopez collected 30 points and 11 rebounds and the Nets held on for a 107-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

“We’ve been great as a team,” Lopez said. “My focus was a little off today, I was a little disappointed in myself but team-wise we’ve been playing together. We’ve all been aggressive and confident in each other.”

“He knows where’s going to get shots,” Hollins said. “We’re playing toward him a lot in our game and he’s delivered and he’s playing big-time basketball. When you get 30-plus points and the way he’s doing it night in and night out, that’s huge for us.”

Forward Joe Johnson added 18 points and rookie guard Markel Brown contributed a season-high 17 points for Brooklyn, which won for the seventh time in nine games and also equaled a season-high with a third straight win. Point guard Deron Williams added 13 and nine assists as the Nets shot 48 percent (42-of-87).

It was Lopez, however, who helped the Nets fend off a late a challenge by the Lakers. Los Angeles was within three points at 96-93 on center’s Jordan Hill 10-footer with 3:49 remaining which prompted a Brooklyn timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Lopez’s biggest basket of a 13-of-22 showing was on a pick-and-roll dunk off a feed from Williams on a play that gave the Nets a 98-93 lead.

“I definitely think he’s improved,” Williams said. “He’s using all his skills to his advantage.”

That gave Lopez 28 points and he finished off a week that saw him average 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks by hitting two free throws down the stretch.

“Brook is just so big and skilled,” Los Angeles coach Byron Scott said. “It’s hard when you’re undersized like we are to play against a guy that good. You have to give him a lot of credit but we made some bonehead mistakes against him.”

Lopez, who was rumored to be traded to Charlotte in January and nearly dealt to Oklahoma City for guard Reggie Jackson at the trading deadline, helped the Nets improve to 32-40. Lopez’s only assist led to Johnson’s corner 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining that extended the lead to 101-93.

Brooklyn’s record matches the Boston Celtics for eighth place. The Celtics were hosting the Los Angeles Clippers later Sunday and own the head-to-head tiebreaker due to last Monday’s win in Brooklyn

Hill returned to the Los Angeles lineup after sitting out three games and collected 22 and 16 rebounds. Rookie guard Jordan Clarkson added 18 and forward Wesley Johnson contributed 17 for the Lakers, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

The Lakers were swept by the Nets for the first time since the 2005-06 season. After getting to within three, Hill missed a pair of mid-range jumpers before hitting a 21-footer with 62 seconds left for a 101-97 game but Lopez, Williams and Brown sealed it at the line.

“We just didn’t get the stops late in game when it counted most,” Los Angeles center Tarik Black said.

Before needing some big plays down the stretch, the Nets opened a 61-50 lead at halftime and took an 85-74 lead into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn briefly held a 14-point when guard Jarrett Jack hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter but the lead never grew beyond that.

NOTES: Brooklyn G Deron Williams played after sitting out Saturday’s practice with an upper-respiratory infection Saturday. ... Brooklyn F Thaddeus Young missed his second straight game with a strained left knee. ... G Jeremy Lin and F Carlos Boozer sat out for the Lakers with upper-respiratory infections. Lin actually averaged 21.2 points and shot 50 percent (28 of 56) while playing the last four games with it, but coach Byron Scott said it seemed to get worse each game and it finally caught up to him Sunday. ... Boozer missed his fourth straight game, but Scott said he might play Monday in Philadelphia. ... Lakers rookie F Julius Randle continued his rehab from a right leg fracture taking pregame jumpers, 3-pointers and attacking the basket under the guidance of assistant coach Mark Madsen. Randle, who was injured in the season opener, has been with the team on this road trip and hopes to appear in Summer League games.