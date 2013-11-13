Preview: Lakers at Nuggets

First-year Denver coach Brian Shaw will attempt to leave his former organization feeling unhappy when the Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Shaw played four seasons with the Lakers and later had a seven-season run as an assistant before being passed over for the coaching gig when Los Angeles needed to replace Phil Jackson in 2011. He is now part of the revamping process with the Nuggets after the organization fired George Karl despite a 57-25 record last season.

The Lakers routed New Orleans on Tuesday and received a boost from forward Jordan Hill, who scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his first start of the season. Guard Steve Blake had 10 assists and forward Pau Gasol had 14 points and eight rebounds after averaging just 7.3 points over the previous three games. The Nuggets are coming off their most impressive performance of the season, a 100-81 road victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (4-5): Swingman Xavier Henry continued his streak play with a 15-point outing against New Orleans. Henry was 6-of-8 from the field after averaging four points and shooting 6-of-26 over the previous four contests. Henry reached double digits in scoring in three of Los Angeles’ first four games before falling into a funk. He is averaging 9.1 points but shooting just 34.3 percent from the field.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2-4): Explosive swingman Wilson Chandler is expected to make his season debut after missing time with a hamstring injury. The 6-foot-8 Chandler is adept at running the floor and also is a solid 3-point threat. “He brings a lot to the table,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “I kind of got a little gleam in my eye in anticipation of him coming back. Just overall, it gives a big shot in our arm having him out there.” Shaw said that Jordan Hamilton will start the game at small forward as he wants to ease Chandler in slowly.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has won 10 of its last 14 home games against the Lakers.

2. Los Angeles SG Jodie Meeks is averaging 15.5 points on 11-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

3. Nuggets PG Ty Lawson (ankle) is probable and has excelled thus far, leading the team in scoring (21.7), assists (7.3) and steals (1.3).

PREDICTION: Nuggets 103, Lakers 100