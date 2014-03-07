Preview: Lakers at Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers experienced the largest defeat in franchise history on Thursday and attempt to bounce back when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Lakers were drilled 142-94 by the Los Angeles Clippers on the first end of the back-to-back and the 48-point loss replaces a 46-point defeat against Portland on Jan. 9, 1995, as the worst setback in the franchise’s storied history. Denver scored 137 points in a 22-point win over Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

The Nuggets have been experiencing woes of their own and Wednesday’s 115-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks halted a six-game losing streak. The win was only the second in 13 games for Denver, which was one game above .500 a month ago before falling into a rut. The Lakers have allowed a whopping 274 points in their last two games, beginning with Tuesday’s 132-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles has allowed more than 130 points in three of its last nine games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-41): The drubbing by the Clippers also pushed Los Angeles below the Utah Jazz and into last place in the Western Conference. The next defeat will clinch the franchise’s first losing season since a 34-48 mark in 2004-05, and it appears a 50-loss season is a mere formality for the first time since the Lakers went 30-52 in 1974-75. The way the Lakers lost to the Clippers – being outrebounded 64-33 and being dunked on at will – was just as revolting as the final score. “Of course, it’s embarrassing,” center Robert Sacre said afterward. “No one wants to lose like that. It’s stupid to feel like that team can beat us like that.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (26-34): Denver put together a solid effort against Dallas as five players scored in double digits and the Nuggets were 11-of-24 from 3-point range. Forward Wilson Chandler scored 21 points and Ty Lawson had 20 in his second game since returning from a rib injury. Lawson injured his left heel during the game – he insists he will play against the Lakers – and took joy in seeing the end of the skid. “It feels good to be back in a positive light, to get back on the winning track,” Lawson said. “But we can’t celebrate too much. We’ve got the L.A. Lakers on Friday and we just can’t have any letdowns.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver is 2-0 against the Lakers this season and has won the last five meetings.

2. Los Angeles F Nick Young (knee) is expected to miss his seventh consecutive game.

3. Chandler is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past two games and had his first double-double of the season Monday against Minnesota when he matched his season high of 25 points and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 130, Lakers 123