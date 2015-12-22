Preview: Lakers at Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers look to rebound from one of the worst losses in franchise history when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Los Angeles was crushed 118-78 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and the 40-point margin of defeat fell eight points shy of its worst-ever loss.

Lakers coach Byron Scott scolded his club after the latest woeful effort that saw their road mark drop to 2-16. ”The guys on the court have to learn from it,” Scott told reporters. “They didn’t play well at all. They really just got embarrassed by the way we played, and I told them it was pathetic in every area. We didn’t come to compete.” Denver coach Michael Malone can relate as he was peeved at his own squad after Sunday’s 130-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “Embarrassing, that’s what I would say. I would say it that way,” Malone told reporters. “You give up 130 points. You give up four 30-plus point quarters. There is no excuse.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (4-23): Los Angeles forward Kobe Bryant (shoulder) is listed as probable after missing the Oklahoma City contest. Bryant said he aggravated the shoulder with his dunk against the Houston Rockets last Thursday but that it has been an ongoing problem since he underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. “It was pretty heavy-duty surgery I had this summer,” Bryant told reporters. “I think it’s kind of logical to expect it to be sore at some point. Just got to get ahead of it, just rest and come back ready to play.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (11-16): Denver lost forward Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) to injuries during Sunday’s loss and Gallinari rates a better chance of playing Tuesday than Arthur. Gallinari insisted after the contest that the injury was minor - “nothing to be concerned about,” he told reporters - and he recently showed resilience while playing through a painful knee injury. Arthur has experienced various leg ailments this season so sitting out rates as a high probability.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have won the past three meetings, including a 120-109 victory on Nov. 3.

2. Denver SF Will Barton scored a career-best 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists against the Pelicans.

3. Los Angeles SG Lou Williams has scored in double digits in 10 consecutive games and is averaging 16.9 points during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 120, Lakers 107