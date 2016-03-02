Preview: Lakers at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are trying to survive without leading scorer Danilo Gallinari as they limp into Wednesday’s home contest with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets announced earlier this week that Gallinari tore two ligaments in his right ankle and it is possible that the productive forward will miss the remainder of the season.

Gallinari, who is averaging a career-best 19.5 points, also sprained a third ligament in the ankle during the injury he suffered Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. Gallinari told reporters that it felt worse than the ankle injury that sidelined him for six games in December and an MRI exam revealed that to be true. The Lakers halted an eight-game losing streak Tuesday by notching a 107-101 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets despite the absence of Kobe Bryant (shoulder). Point guard D‘Angelo Russell stepped up with his best game of his season as he established career highs of 39 points and eight 3-pointers — the points are the most by a Lakers rookie since Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor scored 39, 41 and 55 during the 1958-59 season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-49): Bryant hopes to play against the Nuggets but there’s no certainty he’ll be available and shooting guard Lou Williams (hamstring) didn’t travel with the team to Denver after being injured during Tuesday’s game. Those developments may give Russell another opportunity to have a big performance as he took over the contest in the fourth quarter by scoring 16 points, including two 3-pointers in the final minute to cap the highest-scoring game of the season by an NBA rookie. “I was trying to still play through the offense and be aggressive at the same time,” said Russell afterward, “so I was trying to pick and choose my shots. It was just my night and it worked out great for me.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (23-37): Denver has lost five of six games and is certainly en route to missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Recently signed JaKarr Sampson started in Gallinari’s place in Monday’s 103-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and had seven points in 30 minutes, and the Nuggets are looking for potent sixth man Will Barton (15.3 season average) to break out of his shooting slump. Barton has missed all 12 of his 3-point attempts during the past three games and is shooting just 30.4 percent from the field in the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split two meetings this season — with the visiting team winning both times.

2. Denver PF Kenneth Faried has recorded three straight double-doubles and is averaging 19 points and 11.3 rebounds during the stretch.

3. Los Angeles C Roy Hibbert scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Nets for his first double-digit outing since Jan. 29.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 122, Lakers 115