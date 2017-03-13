Preview: Lakers at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are attempting to hold off their competition for the final Western Conference playoff spot and will try to record their sixth victory in the past eight games when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Denver sits 1 1/2 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers with 16 games remaining and the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are also in the mix.

The Nuggets have thrived while dealing with injuries and adversity and have been able to protect their lead despite standouts such as center Nikola Jokic (illness) and forward Danilo Gallinari (vertigo) missing time. The contest against the Lakers begins a stretch in which Denver is at home for three straight games and five of its next seven. Los Angeles is fading to the finish and Sunday's 118-116 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was the club's ninth in the past 10 games. Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 30 points and is averaging 21 points over the last five contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (20-46): Shooting guard Nick Young is just 17 3-pointers behind the franchise record held by Nick Van Exel (183 in 1994-95) but his chances of breaking the mark are in jeopardy after coach Luke Walton pulled him from the starting lineup Sunday. Walton explained to Young that the organization wants to evaluate young players David Nwaba and Tyler Ennis and that his opportunities to play will be slim the rest of the season. "It's that time of year," Young told reporters. "He wants to check out the young guys, evaluate them. I understand that. It's nothing personal. It's not like I'm doing some crazy stuff."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (31-35): Denver gives up 110.9 points per game but has allowed fewer than 100 points in each of its past four victories and coach Michael Malone was particularly impressed with the last two contests — when his club limited high-powered Boston to 99 points and held Sacramento to 92 one night later. "That's back-to-back games where we've had pretty good defense," Malone told reporters. "If that can continue, we're going to give ourselves a real chance down the stretch here. Our guys know it's now or never. We can't wait. If we want to be a consistent team that can win, it has to be defense." Jokic has averaged 24 points over the past three games and has recorded six consecutive double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split two meetings this season but the Nuggets have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle posted 21 points and 12 rebounds Sunday and is averaging 12.5 boards over the past four games.

3. Denver PG Jameer Nelson (hip) is questionable for the contest.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 134, Lakers 111