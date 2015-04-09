Faried carries Nuggets past Lakers

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets ran the tired Los Angeles Lakers in the first half before putting them away in the second with stifling defense.

Just like interim coach Melvin Hunt had planned.

Forward Kenneth Faried had a season-high 29 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds and the Nuggets used a big second half to pull away and beat L.A. 119-101 on Wednesday night.

Forward Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and guard Ty Lawson had 16 in his return from a one-game absence to help the Nuggets clinch the season series with the Lakers.

Denver outscored the Lakers 35-17 in the pivotal third quarter to win in a rout.

“Our intent was we wanted to play really hard in the first two quarters and come out in the third quarter and play Nugget basketball,” Hunt said. “We scored 35 but more importantly the 17 we held them to, that’s what we were hoping to do.”

Guard Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and forward Ryan Kelly scored 17 points for the Lakers, who have lost five straight.

While other games had playoff implications, the Lakers and Nuggets were battling for lottery balls. Both teams are headed there for the second straight season, and the Lakers came into the night with the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

The Nuggets own the seventh but moved within a half-game of Detroit with Wednesday’s win that ended a four-game losing streak.

Denver took advantage of a Lakers team that was playing its fifth game in eight days and on the second consecutive night. Los Angeles suffered a nail-biting loss to the Clippers on Tuesday but stayed with the Nuggets until the legs gave out in the third quarter.

“The first half, I thought we did a really good job defensively, held them to 41 percent (shooting),” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “In the second half, it was like ‘matador defense.’ We were getting beat off the dribble, backdoor cuts. Weakside didn’t react well. We were just a step or two late, it seemed like, the rest of the night.”

Kelly gave L.A. a 61-58 lead early in the period but then it was all Nuggets the rest of the quarter. Faried scored six points and guard Randy Foye and Gallinari each hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 20-2 Denver run.

“They were hitting 3s,” Lakers guard Jabari Brown said. “I think they might have hit four or five in a row. Any time a team shoots 3s like that it’s going to be tough. They had a lot of assists. They were moving the ball. We weren’t able to answer.”

Faried finished the quarter with a dunk and two layups as the Nuggets went up 93-69.

He scored four quick points to start the fourth before leaving with Denver ahead by 20.

“I played well, yeah, but we got the W,” Faried said. “That’s what’s more important. We played hard but I was happy with our defense. We locked down and we were able to stop them.”

Faried was also 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

“He’s been working at it,” Hunt said. “When he misses one, he’s upset like he’s Rick Barry. He’s upset because he feels he should make them because he works at it.”

Denver looked like it would run away from L.A. early. The Nuggets grabbed a 13-3 lead and were up 27-13 late in the first before the Lakers came back to grab a 45-41 edge midway through the second quarter. Gallinari finished the half by scoring eight of Denver’s last nine points to give the Nuggets a 58-54 lead at the break.

NOTES: Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (right hip flexor strain) did not play. He was injured in Saturday’s loss to the Clippers. In addition, F Darrell Arthur missed his seventh consecutive game with a right calf strain. It is likely he will not play the rest of the season, but no official decision has been made. ... Lakers G Wayne Ellington missed his fourth straight game with a right shoulder separation. ... Former Nuggets G Fat Lever was honored by the team at halftime. Lever averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists from 1984-90 with Denver. ... The Lakers have one more back-to-back, Sunday and Monday against Dallas and Sacramento.