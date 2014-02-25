Preview: Lakers at Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t lost at Indiana in more than five years, a streak that will be tested when the NBA-best Pacers host the struggling Lakers on Tuesday. The Pacers haven’t notched a home win over Los Angeles since Dec. 2, 2008, but they own the NBA’s best home record at 26-3 and have outscored visitors by an average of 13.9 points. The Lakers have dropped five of their last six, including a 108-102 home loss to Brooklyn on Sunday, to fall into the Western Conference cellar.

The Pacers have been somewhat lethargic of late, alternating wins and losses in their last seven contests and letting most of a 22-point lead dissipate before holding on for a 110-100 win at Milwaukee on Saturday. “Our focus wasn’t where it should have been,” Indiana forward David West told reporters. “But we made enough plays down the stretch to win the game.” Indiana won the first meeting this season, 104-92 in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Indiana,

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-37): The injury woes that have derailed the Lakers’ season continue, though they did get Nick Young (16.8 points) back from a six-game absence against Brooklyn. Newly-acquired guard Kent Bazemore was the 16th different player to start a game for the Los Angeles when he got the nod for his first career start against the Nets. The Lakers have settled into the offense lately, topping 100 points in four straight games and 17 of their last 24, but they’re still not getting enough stops at the defensive end to win consistently.

ABOUT THE PACERS (42-13): Indiana leads the league in a number of defensive categories, including scoring average (90.9) but has surrendered triple digits in consecutive games for only the fourth time all season. Although he didn’t get much time off, All-Star forward Paul George seems to have been rejuvenated by the All-Star break, as he has averaged 31 points while shooting 50 percent overall and 57.1 percent from 3-point range in three games since. The Pacers should have their full roster available, as new acquisitions Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen are expected to make their Indiana debuts.

1. The Pacers are 24-1 when holding opponents under 90 points and 22-1 when keeping the opposition below 40 percent shooting.

2. Bazemore has scored 15 and 17 points in his two games since the Lakers acquired him from Golden State, setting career highs in both contests.

3. Indiana has won 15 games after trailing at halftime and is 37-3 when leading after three quarters.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Lakers 95