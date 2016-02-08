Preview: Lakers at Pacers

Kobe Bryant seeks to continue his recent scoring splurge when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Bryant scored 25 points in Saturday’s 106-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs and is averaging 28.3 points over the last four games.

Indiana star Paul George recorded 39 points in a 107-103 victory over Los Angeles on Nov. 29 and is primed to match or exceed Bryant’s production in this encounter. The All-Star forward poured in 30 points as the Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-104 on Saturday for his 16th 30-point outing of the campaign. “I think I am just getting back to being patient,” George said afterward. “I’ve been real antsy through a stretch, and now I can notice a difference. It’s just slowing down the pace and continuing to play the right way.” The Lakers are playing well and registered consecutive wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves before battling the Spurs down to the end.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-42): Bryant’s four-game run has occurred despite a balky shoulder that typically leaves his status unknown until the day of the game. He has made 19 3-pointers during the stretch - including seven in one contest against Minnesota - and has scored at least 23 points in each game. Bryant isn’t the only player dealing with an ailment - center Roy Hibbert and power forward Julius Randle both are dealing with ankle injuries and their respective availabilities will be firmed up Monday.

ABOUT THE PACERS (27-24): George has posted consecutive 30-point outings and is back in a groove after failing to reach 20 points in seven of the previous nine games. He has been able to spend more time playing small forward - which he prefers - due to the recent rise of rookie power forward Myles Turner. The youngster has scored in double digits in 10 of the past 12 games and is averaging 15.6 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bryant had 13 points on 4-of-20 shooting in the November loss to the Pacers.

2. Indiana backup Rodney Stuckey (foot) will miss his 14th consecutive game and won’t play again until after the All-Star break.

3. Hibbert had eight points and nine rebounds in the November meeting in his first game against the Pacers after spending his first seven seasons with the organization.

PREDICTION: Pacers 108, Lakers 96