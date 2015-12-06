Preview: Lakers at Pistons

The Kobe Bryant retirement tour continues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons. Bryant has been showered with applause in each of his first four stops since announcing his retirement, despite continued struggles shooting.

Bryant went 4-of-19 from the floor in a 100-87 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and is 25-of-89 in four games since announcing that he would walk away at the end of the season. The Lakers are content with allowing the former superstar to attempt 20 or more shots every night despite a career-low 30.5 shooting percentage. The Pistons are winners of three straight and scored an average of 115 points in those contests. Marcus Morris led the way with 23 points in a 102-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and is averaging 23.5 in the last two contests while growing into a bigger role in the offense.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TWC SN (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-16): Bryant went for 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting and Jordan Clarkson added 17 points in a 97-85 win over the Pistons at home on Nov. 15. Bryant is determined to play in every game the rest of the way as he says goodbye to the fans in each arena. “Even if my body’s a little sore, this moment’s not coming again,” Bryant told reporters. “Pulling up to the arena, getting ready for the game -- it’s not going to happen again in this arena. Walking down the tunnel and so forth. So it’s important to try to enjoy these moments as much as possible.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (11-9): Morris scored in double figures in 16 of 20 games this season and is making a strong impression on coach Stan Van Gundy. “Marcus can do a lot of things,” Van Gundy told reporters. “I’ve got to create more and more things for him to do. He’s a (darn) good passer, too. We’re really fortunate to have him. We thought he was good when we got him, and he’s better than I thought he was.” Morris and Ersan Ilyasova give the Pistons a pair of starters in the frontcourt that can shoot from the outside and spread the floor for center Andre Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have taken seven straight in the series.

2. Drummond pulled down 23 rebounds on Friday for his fifth 20-plus performance of the season – more than the rest of the NBA combined.

3. Los Angeles rookie G D’Angelo Russell recorded his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds on Friday.

PREDICTION: Pistons 115, Lakers 99