Young’s key play helps Lakers top Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Nick Young will never be mistaken for a defensive specialist. Young has a reputation for being a one-dimensional player, but for a change, the Los Angeles Lakers guard clinched a victory on the defensive end.

With his team up by two points, Young took a charge against Detroit forward Josh Smith with 2.7 seconds remaining. Young then hit two free throws to ice the Lakers’ 106-102 victory over the Pistons on Friday night at The Palace.

“I‘m the Defensive Player of the Year now,” a beaming Young said. “It goes down in the books. Hopefully, I can see this on my little highlight reel coming into the game, when they announce my name. I need to see that charge on my highlight reel.”

The Lakers will treasure the tape of the final 4:02, when they erased an eight-point deficit with a 12-0 run. Los Angeles, which has won five of its last six, used three bench players during that rally.

“We just started to be aggressive. We didn’t have anything to lose,” said reserve guard Jordan Farmar, who scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. “For us not to play well and stick through it and find a way to win on the road, it was big for this group.”

Forward Wesley Johnson scored 27 points, forward Shawne Williams supplied 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench and center Pau Gasol had 13 points for the Lakers (9-8). Los Angeles was outscored 76-28 in the paint and 25-13 on fast breaks but made 14, 3-pointers, compared to one for Detroit.

“They only got 76?” coach Mike D‘Antoni said jokingly. “I think we rope-a-doped today. They got so tired of beating us up in there, they got tired.”

Guard Rodney Stuckey led Detroit (6-10) with 22 points. Forward Greg Monroe and guard Brandon Jennings added 19 points apiece and Smith supplied eight points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

The Pistons were outscored 29-15 in the fourth and missed 12 of 25 free throws.

“We live by putting the ball inside,” Detroit coach Mo Cheeks said. “That’s how we play -- trying to post the ball, trying to get the ball inside. But obviously at some point, we have got to make (outside) shots.”

Jennings converted three straight layups to give Detroit a 99-91 lead but Farmar answered with five consecutive points to make it 99-96.

Williams then buried a corner 3-pointer to tie it, Farmar made a 20-footer and Young scored on a layup to complete the 12-0 run for a 103-99 Lakers lead.

Jennings ended Detroit’s drought with a jumper. Both teams squandered scoring chances in the final minute before Young stood his ground in the lane against a driving Smith.

“I was just waiting for him the whole time,” Young said. “That felt good, to win like that.”

Cheeks said the play was designed for Stuckey.

“He was going to get a screen and come out to the ball,” he said. “The clock got down, so he had to make a pass to Josh Smith and it ended up being a charge.”

The contrast between the Lakers’ perimeter prowess and the Pistons’ interior power could not have been more stark than the first half. Los Angeles, averaging a league-high 10.3, 3-pointers per game, made eight from long range and grabbed a 56-55 halftime advantage. Johnson, who scored 18 points by the break, made half of those 3-pointers and ended the half with an alley-oop dunk.

Detroit’s deficit was stunning, considering it had a 48-14 advantage in points in the paint. It didn’t have an outside bucket, with its other seven points coming on free throws.

Monroe scored the Pistons’ first outside bucket on a 16-footer with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Lakers forward Jordan Hill, who posted career highs with 24 points and 17 rebounds in their 114-99 home victory over the Pistons on Nov. 17, was held to two points and left the game during the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

NOTES: Pistons reserve PG Will Bynum was out for the sixth time in eight games with a hamstring injury. He is scheduled to have an MRI this weekend. ... The Lakers waived rookie F Elias Harris prior to the game, reducing their roster to 14 players. Harris only appeared in two games and did not score. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond was leading the NBA in field-goal percentage (64.7 percent) and offensive rebounding (4.4 per game) and was first among Eastern Conference players in double-doubles (10). ... The Pistons wrap up their four-game homestand against Philadelphia on Sunday while the Lakers return home to play Portland that night. ... Los Angeles had won nine of the last 12 meetings.