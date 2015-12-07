Pistons pound Bryant, Lakers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Kobe Bryant attracted the biggest crowd of the season at The Palace. Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy hopes his team impressed the fans enough to get them back in the building.

The Pistons scored the game’s first 15 points and cruised to their fourth straight victory 111-91 over Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers before 20,228 fans on Sunday.

Bryant, making his final appearance at The Palace during his farewell tour, missed his first nine field goal attempts and finished with five points on 2 of 15 shooting in 26 minutes. The retiring small forward was questionable to play because of an illness.

“I just hope they look at us and see that we’re developing into a good team and that we’re playing better,” Van Gundy said. “There’s more reasons to come here than to just see Kobe.”

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a season-high 22 points and point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 20 points and six assists for Detroit (12-9), which led by as much as 30. The Pistons are 8-2 at The Palace after sweeping a four-game homestand.

“It’s great to protect home,” Jackson said. “You would love to be elite on the road but it’s easier to be elite at home, especially when you’ve got the fans backing you.”

Caldwell-Pope has developed into the team’s defensive stopper but has struggled offensively this season. He was shooting 38.2 percent from the field before making 9 of 14 attempts on Sunday while playing just 31 minutes. Van Gundy was able to rest his starters in the fourth quarter during the lopsided game.

“I‘m happy for him, especially for somebody who is very instrumental on our defense and somebody who takes on the challenge of facing the best (opposing) guard each and every night,” Jackson said. “He’s been a little frustrated with his shots not falling. It was great to see him get his offense going, get a little flow. Hopefully, that helps clear his mind.”

Pistons center Andre Drummond delivered his NBA-high 19th double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds and power forward Anthony Tolliver added nine points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Detroit (12-9).

Tolliver was involved in an altercation with Lakers shooting guard Nick Young, who was ejected with 8:58 remaining. He shoved Tolliver in the neck area after Tolliver’s hard foul in transition.

“I don’t have a problem with Young,” Tolliver said. “He’s probably frustrated with the season they’re having. I don’t take anything from it.”

Tolliver’s assessment was correct. Lakers coach Byron Scott felt Young overreacted and Young agreed.

“It’s tough,” Young said. “There’s a lot of frustration that’s been building up.”

Point guard Lou Williams led the Lakers (3-17) with 21 points. Power forward Julius Randle contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, which is 1-3 on its eight-game road trip.

“Nobody was moving the ball,” said Lakers shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, who scored seven points on 3 of 11 shooting. “We were all taking tough shots.”

The backcourt of Jackson and Caldwell-Pope combined for 31 first-half points as the Pistons led 65-42 at halftime.

The quick 15-point outburst lasted three minutes and was capped by two Jackson free throws after he stripped the ball from Bryant. The Lakers scored the next nine points but Detroit quickly regained a double-digit lead.

Backup point guard Steve Blake’s four-point play midway through the second gave the Pistons their first 20-point lead at 49-29. Caldwell-Pope tossed in a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to make it a 23-point game.

Bryant, hounded by Detroit small forwards Marcus Morris and Stanley Johnson, missed all seven of his first-half shot attempts.

The Pistons’ lead grew to 28 early in the third as Bryant missed two more shots. He finally broke through with a 3-pointer from the right wing over Morris.

NOTES: Lakers SF Kobe Bryant averaged 22.7 points in 32 regular-season games against Detroit entering Sunday night, third-lowest against any opponent, behind only Atlanta (22.3) and New Jersey/Brooklyn (22.4). He was averaging 23.1 points in 16 regular-season games at The Palace. ... Detroit recalled PG Spencer Dinwiddie and SG Darrun Hilliard after one-game stints with its D-League Grand Rapids (Mich.) affiliate. Hilliard scored 31 points for the Drive. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond had 18 double-doubles in the team’s first 20 games, six more than any other NBA player. ... All of Los Angeles’ wins have come against Eastern Conference opponents. ... Both teams were on the front end of a back-to-back, with the Pistons heading to Charlotte on Monday night and the Lakers playing at Toronto.