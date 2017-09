F Kobe Bryant kicked off his NBA-record 20th campaign by scoring a team-high 24 points to lead the Lakers (0-1). Bryant, who surpassed former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton’s mark of 19 consecutive seasons with the same club, managed just 8-of-24 shooting and missed 10 of 13 3-point attempts.

G Lou Williams missed a potential game-winning shot just before the final horn, allowing the Timberwolves to prevail. He finished with 21 points.