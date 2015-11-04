FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 4, 2015

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle went down after apparently getting poked in the eye by Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter. However, Randle returned to start the third quarter wearing goggles, and he finished with 16 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes.

G Jordan Clarkson tied a career high with 30 points for the Lakers in a Tuesday loss to the Nuggets.

F Kobe Bryant scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting in 29 minutes Tuesday as the Lakers fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Nuggets. “I‘m frustrated with the game, and we have to try to fix it,” Bryant said. “Communicate and teach, and be better next time. You just continue to teach, just look at the actions and try to learn those things, figure those things out and be better.”

G Lou Williams came off the bench to score 24 points, making a career-high 16 free throws on 19 attempts in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets.

