Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 11, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F Anthony Brown was activated for the Lakers. He took the place of G/F Kobe Bryant (rest), who was scratched.

G/F Anthony Brown was activated for the Lakers with F Kobe Bryant sidelined, and he played three scoreless minutes at Miami.

F Metta World Peace scored 14 points while starting in place of F Kobe Bryant (back) on Tuesday in Miami.

G/F Kobe Bryant (rest) was scratched from the Lakers lineup. F Metta World Peace started in Bryant’s place. Bryant’s last game in Miami was Feb. 10, 2013.

G/F Kobe Bryant was scratched from the Lakers’ lineup to allow him to rest his sore back.

G Nick Young scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the first half Tuesday in the Lakers’ loss at Miami.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
