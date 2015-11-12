Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G D‘Angelo Russell started his eighth consecutive game Wednesday, but he had not finished any of the first seven. He failed to even play in the fourth quarter in three of the first seven. “I‘m not going to throw him to the Wolves just because he’s the No. 2 pick (in the draft),” Lakers coach Scott said. “If he’s in there and playing in the last quarter, it’s because he’s totally prepared and ready.”

F Metta World Peace, who got his second start in place of F Kobe Bryant, came into the game shooting 77.8 percent from 3-point range (7 of 9), best in the NBA.

F Kobe Bryant (back) failed to play in the Lakers only appearance in Orlando on Wednesday.