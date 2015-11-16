FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 17, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Roy Hibbert chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds during the Lakers’ win over the Pistons. Coach Byron Scott said Hibbert’s defense on Detroit C Andre Drummond also factored in the win. “I thought Roy did a fantastic job on Drummond,” said Scott, whose club were even on the boards with Detroit at 46 apiece but was outrebounded 12-7 on the offensive end. “If you look at the stat sheet, the guy ends up with 17 and 17, but he only had four offensive rebounds, so we held him under his season average. For the most part, (Hibbert) did a pretty good job.”

F Kobe Bryant had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a season-high 36 minutes Sunday. He will sit out Monday at Phoenix to rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.