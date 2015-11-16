Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

C Roy Hibbert chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds during the Lakers’ win over the Pistons. Coach Byron Scott said Hibbert’s defense on Detroit C Andre Drummond also factored in the win. “I thought Roy did a fantastic job on Drummond,” said Scott, whose club were even on the boards with Detroit at 46 apiece but was outrebounded 12-7 on the offensive end. “If you look at the stat sheet, the guy ends up with 17 and 17, but he only had four offensive rebounds, so we held him under his season average. For the most part, (Hibbert) did a pretty good job.”

F Kobe Bryant had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a season-high 36 minutes Sunday. He will sit out Monday at Phoenix to rest.