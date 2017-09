C Roy Hibbert faced his former club for the first time since being traded by the Pacers. He finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

F Kobe Bryant, hours after announcing he will retire after the season, scored 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting in a loss to the Pacers.

G Nick Young and G Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points each to pace the Lakers, who lost their six consecutive contest. Young connected on six of his 14 3-point attempts.