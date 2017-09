PF Julius Randle contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, which is 1-3 on its eight-game road trip.

SF Kobe Bryant, making his final appearance at The Palace during his farewell tour, missed his first nine field-goal attempts and finished with five points on 2 of 15 shooting in 26 minutes. The retiring small forward was questionable to play because of an illness.

PG Lou Williams led the Lakers (3-17) with 21 points.