Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
December 13, 2015 / 3:49 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jordan Clarkson missed Friday’s game with a sprained ankle. Coach Byron Scott said he does not think Clarkson will be ready to play at Houston on Saturday

G D‘Angelo Russell, a former starter who had been demoted to a reserve role for two games, returned to the starting lineup Friday as Jordan Clarkson’s replacement. .

G D‘Angelo Russell led the Lakers (3-20) with a season-high 24 points while also contributing six rebounds and six assists. Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, returned to the starting lineup after a two-game demotion. His return was precipitated by a sprained ankle that forced starter Jordan Clarkson to miss the game after scoring 23 in Wednesday’s overtime loss at Minnesota. “He’s more comfortable,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “He has a lot of confidence right now.”

