Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G D‘Angelo Russell led the Lakers (3-20) with a season-high 24 points while also contributing six rebounds and six assists. Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, returned to the starting lineup after a two-game demotion. His return was precipitated by a sprained ankle that forced starter Jordan Clarkson to miss the game after scoring 23 in Wednesday’s overtime loss at Minnesota. “He’s more comfortable,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “He has a lot of confidence right now.”