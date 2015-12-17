Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Lakers’ win over the Bucks.

G Jordan Clarkson returned after missing two games with a right ankle sprain. Clarkson scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in almost 33 minutes.

PG D‘Angelo Russell came off the bench to score 19 points and record seven assists in the Lakers’ win over the Bucks. Russell scored 15 points in the second half and canned seven of 13 shots from the floor overall, including a pair of 3-pointers.

C Roy Hibbert added 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds Tuesday in the Lakers’ win over the Bucks.

F Kobe Bryant scored 22 points while playing just three quarters, helping the Lakers snap a six-game losing streak with a 113-95 win over the Bucks on Tuesday. He shot 7-for-15 overall and 3-for-7 on 3-pointers in a little more than 27 minutes. “My legs feel much better. Much better rhythm. My legs pretty much caught up,” said Bryant, who had 11 points in the third quarter alone.