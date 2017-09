C Tarik Black was sent to the D-Fenders of the NBA Developmental League, the team announced Friday. Black played in eight games for the Lakers this season and averaged 3.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

F Ryan Kelly was sent to the D-Fenders of the NBA Developmental League, the team announced Friday. Kelly played in eight games with the Lakers this season and averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.