Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle chipped in 11 points. Randle scored all of his points in the fourth. “We could either get worse or we could get better,” said Randle, who managed just three of 11 field goals, but led the Lakers with eight boards. “We chose for it to get better in the fourth and we were able to make a run.”

PG D‘Angelo Russell came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped 10 of their last 12 games. “D‘Angelo had a great game,” said Clippers G Chris Paul, who matched up with the rookie for the first time. “I’ve known him for the past couple of years and watched him. He’s going to be a great player.”

F Kobe Bryant finished with 12 points for the Lakers, but did not play in the fourth quarter.