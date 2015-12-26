FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 26, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle chipped in 11 points. Randle scored all of his points in the fourth. “We could either get worse or we could get better,” said Randle, who managed just three of 11 field goals, but led the Lakers with eight boards. “We chose for it to get better in the fourth and we were able to make a run.”

PG D‘Angelo Russell came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped 10 of their last 12 games. “D‘Angelo had a great game,” said Clippers G Chris Paul, who matched up with the rookie for the first time. “I’ve known him for the past couple of years and watched him. He’s going to be a great player.”

F Kobe Bryant finished with 12 points for the Lakers, but did not play in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.