PF Julius Randle scored nine points with 13 rebounds off the bench Sunday. Randle ranks 13th in the NBA in rebounds with 9.4.

F Larry Nance Jr. posted a double-double for the Lakers with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

F Kobe Bryant led Los Angeles with 19 points Sunday, playing all of the first and third quarters, and not at all in the second and fourth quarters.