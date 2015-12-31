FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 31, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kobe Bryant, making his final appearance in Boston, was greeted in a way he’s not used to -- with adoration. He saluted the crowd during an ovation when he was introduced. But he was booed when he got the ball once the game began. The Celtics presented Bryant with a piece of the famed parquet. Bryant, asked how big a role Boston has played in his story, said, “For the second half of my career here, it’s the most important piece. Because when we lost (to the Celtics) in 2008, that was the turn for me. That was when it was like, ‘Listen, I have to figure this leadership thing out by any means necessary. I can’t go through this,’ and that was the turning point for me.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
