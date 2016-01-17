Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Larry Nance Jr. didn’t return to Saturday night’s game after experiencing soreness in his knee in the first half.

G Kobe Bryant held a 15-minute interview session before his final game in Utah, recalling his infamous four-airball playoff game in 1998, playoff battles with Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer, and how intense Jazz fans were with him over the years. “They were really, really tough on me,” he said. “More so than the other crowds.” Bryant gained a respect for the Jazz fans, though. “It’s fine memories -- truly. That what’s sports should be, I think, is that kind of bantering and that kind of competition. I’ve always loved playing here because of that.”