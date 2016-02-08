FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
February 9, 2016

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Metta World Peace ranks fifth among active players in career steals (trailing only Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Chris Paul) and is ranked 22nd in NBA history.

C Roy Hibbert suffered a left ankle sprain eight minutes into the first quarter on Saturday night. Hibbert turned his ankle when to he tried to respond to an up-and-under fake on a shot by Spurs G Parker and went to the floor.

F/G Kobe Bryant holds the Spurs opponent playoff records for points, field goals made, field goals attempted and 3-point field goals attempted. Bryant also holds the Spurs opponent record for most field-goal attempts in a game with 41 on Feb. 14, 2003. In 59 games (54 starts) against the Spurs, Bryant is averaging 23.5 points per game.

