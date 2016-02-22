FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Sunday.

G D‘Angelo Russell returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 12.

G D‘Angelo Russell scored 12 points and tallied six assists in his first start in more than two months. Russell’s teammates praised the rookie for his contributions.

F Kobe Bryant said he felt well enough to play after dislocating his right middle finger two days earlier against San Antonio. “The tip of my finger is a little numb, but I feel the ball pretty well, still,” Bryant said before playing his final game in Chicago.

F Kobe Bryant scored 22 points on 8-for-20 shooting in his final game at the United Center.

SG Nick Young managed only three points on 1-for-6 shooting in more than 20 minutes of playing time Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Young also drew a technical foul at the end of the third quarter. In five of Young’s past seven games, he has scored three points or fewer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
