Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Jordan Clarkson had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists Tuesday in the Lakers’ win over the Nets.

F Larry Nance Jr., who has been nursing a sore right knee for much of the season, will sit out the Denver game Wednesday. Coach Byron Scott said Nance, who finished with six points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against the Nets, will be held out of back-to-back games for the rest of the season.

PG D‘Angelo Russell scored a career-high 39 points and made eight 3-pointers Tuesday in the Lakers’ 107-101 victory over the Nets. Russell made 14 of 21 shots from the floor and missed just four 3-point attempts. He also collected six rebounds.

F Kobe Bryant sat out Tuesday with a sore right shoulder. It was the second consecutive game he missed and 12th of the season. He is expected to return for Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets in Denver. “He wants to rest just a little bit more and try to give it a go tomorrow,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

G Lou Williams sustained a moderate left hamstring strain and did not return after scoring six points in 10 minutes. Williams did not accompany the team to Denver, where the Lakers play the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

G Nick Young managed just three points in 24 minutes on 1-of-5 shooting in the Lakers’ win over the Nets on Tuesday. His lone bucket was a 3-pointer, but Young wasn’t a factor in the outcome.