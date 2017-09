G Jordan Clarkson left the Lakers’ game against the Nuggets on Wednesday due to a left patellar tendon strain.

G D‘Angelo Russell followed up his record-setting performance Tuesday with another strong game against Denver. Russell had 39 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a win over Brooklyn on Tuesday, then scored a team-high 24 against Denver. He is averaging 26.8 points over his past four games.

F Kobe Bryant left the Lakers’ game against the Nuggets on Wednesday due to a sore right shoulder.