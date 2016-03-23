Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle had 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles in a win over Memphis on Tuesday.

G Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, leading the Lakers during a win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

F Larry Nance Jr. sat out the Tuesday game against Memphis with a sore right knee.

G D‘Angelo Russell sustained a bruised left shin in the second quarter and did not return for the second half. Russell finished with 11 points in 22 minutes.

F Metta World Peace, who managed just two points in 13 minutes, was ejected with 10:45 left in the contest after receiving a pair of technical fouls for arguing.