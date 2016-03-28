Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F F Julius Randle, a 21-year-old who had a triple-double in a loss to the Nuggets on Friday night, became the second-youngest Laker to accomplish the feat. Magic Johnson is the youngest.

G D‘Angelo Russell, who sustained an ankle sprain Friday in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets and was a game-time decision against Washington, scored 22 points to lead Los Angeles in a loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

F Kobe Bryant scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half Sunday. Bryant, who had nine points in the first quarter, did not play in the fourth quarter.