"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#US NBA
March 29, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F F Julius Randle, a 21-year-old who had a triple-double in a loss to the Nuggets on Friday night, became the second-youngest Laker to accomplish the feat. Magic Johnson is the youngest.

G D‘Angelo Russell, who sustained an ankle sprain Friday in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets and was a game-time decision against Washington, scored 22 points to lead Los Angeles in a loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

F Kobe Bryant scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half Sunday. Bryant, who had nine points in the first quarter, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
