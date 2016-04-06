Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Jordan Clarkson, who had 10 points, left the game early in the fourth quarter with a bruised right fibula. He will be re-examined Wednesday.

F Larry Nance Jr. was held out because knee issues have prevented him from playing him in back-to-back contests. He also could play Wednesday.

F Metta World Peace led the Lakers with 17 points Tuesday.

C Roy Hibbert put up a donut in the middle, failing to score and missing all three of his shots in 16 minutes in Tuesday’s rout by the Clippers. Hibbert had four rebounds, but was a non-factor when the game was competitive before the Clippers blew the game open in the third quarter.

F Kobe Bryant scored six points Tuesday, missing 10 of the 12 shots he took in 22 minutes.