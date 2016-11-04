Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

C Timofey Mozgov does not have a facial fracture or concussion but has a contusion around his left eye, the team announced on Thursday. Mozgov received four stitches to repair a laceration in his mouth after he was on the receiving end of an elbow to the face during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The 30-year-old Russian had a CT scan on Wednesday in Atlanta but was ruled out of that night's game versus the Hawks. Mozgov is listed as doubtful as the Lakers (2-3) prepare to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday.