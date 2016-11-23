Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle started despite being slowed by a hip pointer. Randle, though, was largely ineffective, finishing with three points, five rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.

PG D'Angelo Russell missed his second game in the last three, but Lakers coach Luke Walton said he doesn't know the extent of Russell's left knee injury. Russell is experiencing pain when he makes cutting moves. "Obviously, the more time he misses the more serious it seems to be, but I'm not going to try to guess or make a judgment on that," Walton said.

PG D'Angelo Russell was sidelined with a sore left knee. Russell also isn't expected to play Wednesday when the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors.

G Jose Calderon started in D'Angelo Russell's place, and he compiled 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

G Nick Young intercepted a pass to teammate Lou Williams and buried the winning 3-pointer with five seconds left. "The play was designed for somebody else. I think they should give me a steal for that," joked Young, who hit 6 of 12 attempts, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. "I was in the way, stole the ball from Lou. He let me know afterwards, but I was lucky I made it."