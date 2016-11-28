Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle (hip pointer) is improving, but it is unknown whether he will be healthy enough to return when Los Angeles opens a four-game trip at the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Randle was unable to complete practice Saturday due to pain in his hip, but he performed some shooting drills afterward. "He's getting better, but he's just not there yet," Lakers coach Luke Walton said.

F Larry Nance Jr. contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds Sunday in the Lakers' 109-94 win over the Hawks.

F Luol Deng is the only Laker to start every game this season. He scored four points in 19 minutes Sunday.

G Lou Williams scored a team-high 21 points Sunday in the Lakers' 109-94 win over the Hawks.