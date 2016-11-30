Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle returned to the Lakers' lineup Tuesday after a three-game absence due to a hip pointer.

G Nick Young was carried to the locker room after straining his right Achilles tendon with 10:10 left in the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday in Chicago, where Los Angeles plays the Bulls. Coach Luke Walton said it would be tough to lose Young for an extended period. "Filling in the shooting guard while D'Angelo (Russell) is already hurt, we'll have to get creative," Walton said.