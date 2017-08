G Jordan Clarkson added 14 points Friday.

G Brandon Ingram had 17 points to lead the Lakers, who were without two starters.

G D'Angelo Russell (sore left knee) is about one week away from returning to the lineup.

G/F Nick Young (strained right calf) will be out at least two weeks after being injured in the first quarter of the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.