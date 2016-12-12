Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

C Tarik Black (sprained ankle) and G Jose Calderon (hamstring strain) remain out but are expected to travel with the team when it starts a five-game road trip in Sacramento on Monday.

G D'Angelo Russell (knee) rejoined the lineup Sunday after sitting out 12 games with a sore left knee.

G Lou Williams scored 24 points for the Lakers on Sunday, leading Los Angeles in scoring for the fifth consecutive contest. Williams is averaging 32.2 points a game in that stretch, all while coming off the bench.

G Nick Young sat out six of the previous eight games with a right calf injury before returning to action Sunday. He came out firing against the Knicks and scored 12 first-half points. He finished with 15 points.