8 months ago
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 13, 2016 / 6:24 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tarik Black (sprained ankle) and G Jose Calderon (hamstring strain) remain out but are expected to travel with the team when it starts a five-game road trip in Sacramento on Monday.

G D'Angelo Russell (knee) rejoined the lineup Sunday after sitting out 12 games with a sore left knee.

G Lou Williams scored 24 points for the Lakers on Sunday, leading Los Angeles in scoring for the fifth consecutive contest. Williams is averaging 32.2 points a game in that stretch, all while coming off the bench.

G Jose Calderon (hamstring strain) and C Tarik Black (sprained ankle) remain out but are expected to travel with the team when it starts a five-game road trip in Sacramento on Monday.

G Nick Young sat out six of the previous eight games with a right calf injury before returning to action Sunday. He came out firing against the Knicks and scored 12 first-half points. He finished with 15 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
